Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE: CLF) recently:

10/2/2019 – Cleveland-Cliffs was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/1/2019 – Cleveland-Cliffs had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $16.00 to $13.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/24/2019 – Cleveland-Cliffs was given a new $10.00 price target on by analysts at Macquarie. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/23/2019 – Cleveland-Cliffs was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $14.00.

9/16/2019 – Cleveland-Cliffs was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/11/2019 – Cleveland-Cliffs had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $14.00 to $12.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/4/2019 – Cleveland-Cliffs had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $10.00 to $8.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/22/2019 – Cleveland-Cliffs was given a new $10.00 price target on by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock traded up $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $7.30. 35,514,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,354,049. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $12.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 2.04.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The mining company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $697.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.23 million. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 50.72% and a return on equity of 238.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Cleveland-Cliffs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.27%.

In related news, Director John T. Baldwin acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.70 per share, with a total value of $52,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 107,727 shares in the company, valued at $937,224.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Koci acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.39 per share, for a total transaction of $251,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 74,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,788.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 67,500 shares of company stock worth $551,320. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

