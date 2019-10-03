Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Updates FY 2020 Earnings Guidance

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) issued an update on its FY 2020 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.05-6.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.37.

CLX stock opened at $149.35 on Thursday. Clorox has a 52 week low of $141.53 and a 52 week high of $167.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.40.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.04. Clorox had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 118.88%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clorox will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.09%.

CLX has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Clorox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating and issued a $134.00 target price (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Clorox in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and issued a $137.00 target price (down previously from $143.00) on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Clorox from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $142.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $152.00.

In related news, SVP Michael R. Costello sold 3,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total value of $520,321.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,786,796.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 1,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.59, for a total transaction of $313,131.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,609 shares of company stock worth $2,497,443. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

