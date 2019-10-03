CLOSE BROS GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Shares of CLOSE BROS GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) dropped 5.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $33.97 and last traded at $33.98, approximately 652 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 3,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.85.

Separately, Investec cut CLOSE BROS GRP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

Get CLOSE BROS GRP/ADR alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.36.

About CLOSE BROS GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:CBGPY)

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Securities, and Asset Management. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for CLOSE BROS GRP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLOSE BROS GRP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.