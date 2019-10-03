CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) Shares Purchased by Water Island Capital LLC

Water Island Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Water Island Capital LLC’s holdings in CNX Midstream Partners were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in CNX Midstream Partners by 5.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,303,582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $74,515,000 after acquiring an additional 250,673 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in CNX Midstream Partners by 18.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,714,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,500,000 after acquiring an additional 573,550 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in CNX Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth $38,291,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in CNX Midstream Partners by 4.0% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,625,321 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,931,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its position in CNX Midstream Partners by 33.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,365,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,180,000 after acquiring an additional 342,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.27% of the company’s stock.

CNXM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut CNX Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNX Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut CNX Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. CNX Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

Shares of CNXM stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.86. The stock had a trading volume of 23,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,075. CNX Midstream Partners LP has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $20.05. The company has a market cap of $892.36 million, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. CNX Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 39.15% and a net margin of 56.02%. The business had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CNX Midstream Partners LP will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

About CNX Midstream Partners

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The company operates through two segments, Anchor Systems and Additional Systems. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 14 compression and dehydration facilities.

