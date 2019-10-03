Cobham (LON:COB) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $128.64

Cobham plc (LON:COB)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $128.64 and traded as high as $158.70. Cobham shares last traded at $158.50, with a volume of 7,151,725 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.50) price objective on shares of Cobham in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Cobham in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Cobham to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 170 ($2.22) in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cobham in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cobham in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 138.88 ($1.81).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 160.69 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 128.64.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a GBX 0.40 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th.

Cobham Company Profile (LON:COB)

Cobham plc provides a range of technologies and services to commercial, defense, aerospace, space, and security markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Australia, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Communications and Connectivity, Mission Systems, Advanced Electronic Solutions, and Aviation Services.

