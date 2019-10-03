Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

CTSH has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. HSBC downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.83.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $59.94 on Wednesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $56.73 and a fifty-two week high of $77.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.92. The company has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John E. Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $611,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 459,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,119,005.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allen Shaheen sold 1,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $67,794.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,901.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,212 shares of company stock valued at $1,838,930. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,909,575 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,100,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,108 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,767,608 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,142,362,000 after buying an additional 2,827,833 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 354.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,652,397 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $675,256,000 after buying an additional 8,307,253 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $662,915,000. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.3% in the second quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 8,985,214 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $569,573,000 after buying an additional 915,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

