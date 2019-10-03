CoinPoker (CHP) Trading Down 2.5% Over Last Week

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One CoinPoker token can now be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges including Allcoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kucoin and HitBTC. In the last week, CoinPoker has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. CoinPoker has a total market capitalization of $1.70 million and approximately $1,276.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012287 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00190641 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.72 or 0.01010728 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00024139 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00089445 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CoinPoker Profile

CoinPoker was first traded on October 24th, 2017. CoinPoker’s total supply is 333,085,565 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,713,592 tokens. CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoinPoker’s official website is coinpoker.com. The official message board for CoinPoker is medium.com/@CoinPoker.

CoinPoker Token Trading

CoinPoker can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC and Allcoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinPoker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinPoker using one of the exchanges listed above.

