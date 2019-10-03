Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Scotiabank raised shares of Colliers International Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Colliers International Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colliers International Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Colliers International Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Colliers International Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $70.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.27. Colliers International Group has a 12-month low of $52.01 and a 12-month high of $77.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $745.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.85 million. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Colliers International Group will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CIGI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,128,000 after acquiring an additional 6,806 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the first quarter valued at $322,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,041,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,530,000 after acquiring an additional 5,633 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 75.0% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 64,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after acquiring an additional 27,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 814,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,385,000 after acquiring an additional 29,042 shares during the last quarter. 71.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

