COLOPLAST A/S/ADR (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Stock Price Up 0.4%

COLOPLAST A/S/ADR (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) rose 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.65 and last traded at $11.60, approximately 11,067 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 46,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.55.

CLPBY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays downgraded COLOPLAST A/S/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded COLOPLAST A/S/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Get COLOPLAST A/S/ADR alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.90 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About COLOPLAST A/S/ADR (OTCMKTS:CLPBY)

Coloplast A/S develops and markets intimate healthcare products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology, and Wound & Skin Care. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit to individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

Further Reading: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for COLOPLAST A/S/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COLOPLAST A/S/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.