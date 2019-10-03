Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Morgan Stanley

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 5.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CBSH. DA Davidson raised their price target on Commerce Bancshares to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Raymond James downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Stephens assumed coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “weight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.57.

Shares of Commerce Bancshares stock traded down $0.63 on Thursday, reaching $57.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,601. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.01. Commerce Bancshares has a 52 week low of $53.40 and a 52 week high of $67.94.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $338.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.94 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 29.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey M. Burik sold 3,200 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total transaction of $195,072.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,635.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Kemper sold 2,077 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $127,631.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,280 shares in the company, valued at $9,357,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

