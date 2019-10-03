Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €5.75 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) received a €5.75 ($6.69) price target from investment analysts at Nord/LB in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Nord/LB’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €5.00 ($5.81) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €7.00 ($8.14) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. HSBC set a €8.40 ($9.77) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.10 ($5.93) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €6.50 ($7.56) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Commerzbank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €7.08 ($8.23).

Shares of CBK traded down €0.10 ($0.12) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €5.03 ($5.85). 9,522,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,870,000. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €5.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €6.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72. Commerzbank has a 12 month low of €4.66 ($5.42) and a 12 month high of €9.10 ($10.58).

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

