Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Community Bank System, Inc. is a bank holding company.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of Community Bank System stock traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $60.54. The stock had a trading volume of 236,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,575. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Community Bank System has a fifty-two week low of $54.46 and a fifty-two week high of $67.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.01.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. Community Bank System had a net margin of 28.64% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $149.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Community Bank System’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Community Bank System will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Community Bank System by 126.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 22,247 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Community Bank System by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 877,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,770,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Community Bank System by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,622,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,897,000 after purchasing an additional 81,588 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Community Bank System during the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Community Bank System during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,606,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

