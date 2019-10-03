Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (TCFC) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 4th

Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th.

Shares of TCFC traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,228. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.80 and its 200-day moving average is $31.19. Community Financial Cor has a 52-week low of $26.47 and a 52-week high of $34.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.04). Community Financial Corp(Maryland) had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $14.51 million during the quarter.

Community Financial Corp(Maryland) Company Profile

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include savings, money market, demand deposit, IRA, SEP, and time deposit accounts. The company also provides loan products, such as commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

