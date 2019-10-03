Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) Receives $36.26 Average Price Target from Analysts

Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.26.

CHCT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

NYSE CHCT traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,924. Community Healthcare Trust has a one year low of $27.54 and a one year high of $45.19. The company has a market cap of $853.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.02 and its 200-day moving average is $39.31.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $14.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.50 million. Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 6.91%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 3.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 461.4% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 63,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 52,370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

