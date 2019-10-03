Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

ELP traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.09. 7,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,548. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.66. Companhia Paranaense de Energia has a 52-week low of $5.88 and a 52-week high of $13.73.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $935.04 million during the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 9.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Companhia Paranaense de Energia will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 3,435.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 5,153 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 7.5% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,118,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,901,000 after purchasing an additional 147,727 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 9.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 78,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 44.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 58,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 17,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia during the second quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia  COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 17 hydroelectric plants, 12 wind plants, and 1 thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,024.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 2,698.3 kilometers of transmission lines and 196,951.2 kilometers of distribution lines.

