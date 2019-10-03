COMSCORE (OTCMKTS:SCOR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of COMSCORE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCOR) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,445,046 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 165% from the previous session’s volume of 545,697 shares.The stock last traded at $2.05 and had previously closed at $1.93.

A number of research firms recently commented on SCOR. SunTrust Banks set a $5.00 price target on COMSCORE and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised COMSCORE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Aegis set a $6.00 price target on COMSCORE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of COMSCORE in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.17.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.01 and a 200 day moving average of $7.92.

COMSCORE (OTCMKTS:SCOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($4.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($4.33). The firm had revenue of $96.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.29 million. COMSCORE’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCOR. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in COMSCORE during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,079,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in COMSCORE by 344.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,305,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561,532 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in COMSCORE in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,867,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in COMSCORE by 43,014.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 601,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 599,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in COMSCORE by 762.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 584,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 517,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.55% of the company’s stock.

About COMSCORE (OTCMKTS:SCOR)

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers digital audience products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, Video Metrix, Plan Metrix, and comScore marketing solutions, which provide person-centric insights across various devices and can capture various types of content.

