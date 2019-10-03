Condor Gold (LON:CNR) Trading Down 1%

Condor Gold PLC (LON:CNR) shares traded down 1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 23.50 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 24 ($0.31), 106,590 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 66% from the average session volume of 64,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.25 ($0.32).

The company has a market capitalization of $22.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 24.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 20.49.

In other Condor Gold news, insider James(Jim) Mellon acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of £11,500 ($15,026.79).

About Condor Gold (LON:CNR)

Condor Gold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of gold and silver in Nicaragua. It owns a 100% interest in the La India project that comprises 10 contiguous and adjacent concessions covering an area of 313 square kilometers located in the La India Gold Mining District, Nicaragua.

