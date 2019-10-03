ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.69.

COP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE COP traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.67. 87,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,028,482. The company has a market cap of $59.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.76. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $50.13 and a twelve month high of $79.96.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy producer reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.93%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12,704.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,385,725 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $389,529,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335,852 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,994,496 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,879,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103,095 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,998,770 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $304,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,051 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,821,382 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $172,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,955 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,447,473 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $149,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,943 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

