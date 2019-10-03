Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) was down 6.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $191.02 and last traded at $194.26, approximately 4,607,355 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 149% from the average daily volume of 1,849,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $206.79.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. Evercore ISI set a $220.00 price objective on Constellation Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Citigroup set a $210.00 price objective on Constellation Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.86.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.69.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 27.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Richard Sands sold 95,521 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.57, for a total value of $19,540,730.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 173,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,468,142.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 10,213 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.35, for a total value of $2,015,535.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,630 shares in the company, valued at $5,452,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,221,000. Barry Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 354,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,815,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile (NYSE:STZ)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.