Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Container Store Group in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Container Store Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Container Store Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.06.

TCS stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,957. Container Store Group has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $10.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.76. The company has a market capitalization of $219.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 2.36.

Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Container Store Group had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $209.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Container Store Group will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Container Store Group by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Container Store Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 175,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Container Store Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,441 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Container Store Group by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 7,309 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Container Store Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 83.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Container Store Group Company Profile

The Container Store Group, Inc engages in the retailing of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its retail stores provide various lifestyle products, including closets, collections, and hooks, as well as bath, kitchen, laundry, gift packaging, long-term storage, office, shelving, storage, trash, travel, and elfa branded products.

