Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CPS. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cooper-Standard from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Cooper-Standard in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on shares of Cooper-Standard from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cooper-Standard has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.75.

NYSE:CPS traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.78. 124,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $618.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.65. Cooper-Standard has a 52-week low of $30.82 and a 52-week high of $116.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.99.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $764.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.61 million. Cooper-Standard had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cooper-Standard will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cooper-Standard news, SVP Song Min Lee acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.27 per share, with a total value of $99,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,403.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 134.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 7,438 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. increased its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 106.9% in the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 2,307 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 35,631 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper-Standard during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,016,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper-Standard during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,789,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 269,417 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,344,000 after purchasing an additional 90,525 shares in the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cooper-Standard Company Profile

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer, and anti-vibration systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America. The company's sealing systems include dynamic and static seals, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, flush glass systems, variable extrusions, and specialty sealing products.

