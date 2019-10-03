Cordoba Minerals (CVE:CDB) Trading 11.1% Higher

Cordoba Minerals Corp (CVE:CDB)’s stock price traded up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, 368,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 315% from the average session volume of 88,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $13.50 million and a P/E ratio of -1.25.

Cordoba Minerals Company Profile (CVE:CDB)

Cordoba Minerals Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Canada. The company explores for copper and gold deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the San Matias project that includes the Alacran deposit covering an area of 20,000 hectares located in the municipality of Puerto Libertador, in the Department of Cordoba, Colombia.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cordoba Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cordoba Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.