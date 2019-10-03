CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 493,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 894 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.34% of CoreSite Realty worth $56,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COR. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 888.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 955,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,050,000 after acquiring an additional 858,903 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 724,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,406,000 after acquiring an additional 292,526 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 340,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,175,000 after acquiring an additional 113,624 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 474.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,551,000 after acquiring an additional 68,488 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 147,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,936,000 after acquiring an additional 65,256 shares during the period. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.79, for a total transaction of $80,842.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,632 shares in the company, valued at $1,577,183.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 3,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total transaction of $395,833.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,263,965.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 806,340 shares of company stock worth $89,285,796 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COR stock opened at $117.81 on Thursday. CoreSite Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $82.64 and a 12 month high of $122.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.75). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The business had revenue of $142.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.44%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COR. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Guggenheim set a $119.00 target price on shares of CoreSite Realty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $110.00 target price on shares of CoreSite Realty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. CoreSite Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.80.

CoreSite Realty Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

