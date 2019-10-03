Corporate Travel Management (ASX:CTD) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $20.44

Shares of Corporate Travel Management Ltd (ASX:CTD) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.44 and traded as high as $19.24. Corporate Travel Management shares last traded at $18.86, with a volume of 637,638 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is A$20.24 and its 200 day moving average price is A$23.17.

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Corporate Travel Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.49%.

In related news, insider Laura Ziolkowski (Ruffles) 59,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. Also, insider Ewen Crouch bought 5,000 shares of Corporate Travel Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$18.28 ($12.96) per share, with a total value of A$91,400.00 ($64,822.70).

Corporate Travel Management Company Profile (ASX:CTD)

Corporate Travel Management Limited, a travel management solutions company, manages the purchase and delivery of travel services for the corporate market worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travel Services Australia and New Zealand, Travel Services North America, Travel Services Asia, and Travel Services Europe.

