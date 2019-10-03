Corridor Resources (TSE:CDH) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.64

Corridor Resources Inc. (TSE:CDH)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.64 and traded as high as $0.66. Corridor Resources shares last traded at $0.66, with a volume of 500 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 79.08, a current ratio of 81.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $56.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57.

Corridor Resources Company Profile (TSE:CDH)

Corridor Resources Inc, a junior resource company, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick and Québec; and offshore in the Gulf of St. Lawrence. Its principal properties include the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; the Frederick Brook Shale located in the Elgin sub-basin in southern New Brunswick; and the Old Harry prospect located in the Gulf of St.

