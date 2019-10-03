Counterparty (XCP) Price Hits $1.78 on Major Exchanges

Counterparty (CURRENCY:XCP) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One Counterparty coin can now be bought for approximately $1.78 or 0.00021691 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Zaif, Bittrex, Tux Exchange and Poloniex. Over the last seven days, Counterparty has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. Counterparty has a total market capitalization of $4.65 million and approximately $108.00 worth of Counterparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Counterparty alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,201.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $221.79 or 0.02706045 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.76 or 0.00521676 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005206 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000497 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

UnbreakableCoin (UNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Counterparty Profile

Counterparty (XCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 2nd, 2014. Counterparty’s total supply is 2,615,426 coins. Counterparty’s official website is counterparty.io. Counterparty’s official Twitter account is @CounterpartyXCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Counterparty is /r/counterparty_xcp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Counterparty is counterpartytalk.org.

Counterparty Coin Trading

Counterparty can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tux Exchange, Poloniex, Zaif and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counterparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Counterparty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Counterparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Counterparty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Counterparty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.