CounterPath (NASDAQ:CPAH) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.50

Shares of CounterPath, Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAH) (TSE:CCV) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.50 and traded as high as $1.16. CounterPath shares last traded at $1.11, with a volume of 437 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of CounterPath from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.50.

CounterPath (NASDAQ:CPAH) (TSE:CCV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The software maker reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. CounterPath had a negative net margin of 47.16% and a negative return on equity of 130.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 million for the quarter.

CounterPath Company Profile (NASDAQ:CPAH)

CounterPath Corporation designs, develops, and sells software and services that enable enterprises and telecommunication service providers to deliver unified communications services over Internet protocol based networks in North America and internationally. Its products include Bria softphone suite, which enables consumers and business users to make voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) audio and video calls, send instant messages, manage their presence, share their screen, and collaborate with other users using desktop computers and laptops, smartphones, and tablets; and X-Lite, a standards-based VoIP softphone application that runs on desktop computers.

