Cowen Analysts Give Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) a $80.00 Price Target

Cowen set a $80.00 price objective on Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) in a research report report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Seattle Genetics in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Seattle Genetics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine raised Seattle Genetics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Seattle Genetics in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.79.

Get Seattle Genetics alerts:

SGEN traded up $0.46 on Monday, reaching $85.00. The stock had a trading volume of 743,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,427. Seattle Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $50.71 and a fifty-two week high of $88.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.90 and a 200-day moving average of $72.09. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.52 and a beta of 1.94.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $218.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.76 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 36.94% and a negative return on equity of 17.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Seattle Genetics will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David W. Gryska sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clay B. Siegall sold 20,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $1,347,699.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 189,535 shares of company stock worth $14,108,955. 33.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 43,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac boosted its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac now owns 56,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 18,433 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $452,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

Seattle Genetics Company Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Seattle Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seattle Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.