Credit Suisse Group Lowers E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) Price Target to $48.00

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $57.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.64% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of E*TRADE Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $45.50 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James set a $57.00 price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.96.

Get E*TRADE Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ETFC traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.65. 8,963,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,773,795. E*TRADE Financial has a 52 week low of $34.68 and a 52 week high of $54.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.94. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.21.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that E*TRADE Financial will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

E*TRADE Financial announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 18th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other E*TRADE Financial news, Director Rodger A. Lawson sold 5,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $230,824.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 113,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,138,728.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael John Curcio sold 53,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $2,420,925.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,739,003.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 393.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,260,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,462 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 20.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,752,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,581,000 after purchasing an additional 957,204 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 95.7% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,458,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,708,000 after purchasing an additional 713,076 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 221,128.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 707,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,869,000 after purchasing an additional 707,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,972,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,775,000 after purchasing an additional 469,538 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About E*TRADE Financial

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for E*TRADE Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E*TRADE Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.