Critical Comparison: Franklin Financial Services (OTCMKTS:FRAF) and Bank of Hawaii (OTCMKTS:BOH)

Franklin Financial Services (OTCMKTS:FRAF) and Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Franklin Financial Services and Bank of Hawaii’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Financial Services $57.50 million 2.56 $6.13 million N/A N/A Bank of Hawaii $719.10 million 4.65 $219.60 million $5.23 15.73

Bank of Hawaii has higher revenue and earnings than Franklin Financial Services.

Dividends

Franklin Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Bank of Hawaii pays an annual dividend of $2.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Bank of Hawaii pays out 49.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of Hawaii has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.4% of Franklin Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.9% of Bank of Hawaii shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of Franklin Financial Services shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Bank of Hawaii shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Franklin Financial Services and Bank of Hawaii’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Financial Services 9.93% 5.12% 0.49% Bank of Hawaii 30.23% 17.85% 1.31%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Franklin Financial Services and Bank of Hawaii, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Bank of Hawaii 1 2 0 0 1.67

Bank of Hawaii has a consensus price target of $82.33, indicating a potential upside of 0.08%. Given Bank of Hawaii’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bank of Hawaii is more favorable than Franklin Financial Services.

Volatility and Risk

Franklin Financial Services has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of Hawaii has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bank of Hawaii beats Franklin Financial Services on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Franklin Financial Services Company Profile

Franklin Financial Services Corporation offers banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases. The company offers consumer loans, including credit card loans, revolving credit plans, and automotive loans. The bank offers commercial real estate loans for land development and on-site construction of industrial, commercial, residential, or farm buildings in the United States; real estate-backed residential loans; and commercial loans collateralized by real estate properties. It offers domestic and foreign commercial and industrial loans. The company offers loans for the purpose of financing agricultural production; loans which include planned and unplanned overdrafts, to governments in non-U.S. countries, to their official institutions, and to international and regional institutions. Franklin Financial Services Corporation was founded in 1906 and is based in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; loan and lease products, including residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; and retail insurance products. This segment provides its products and services through 69 branch locations and 382 ATMs in Hawaii and the Pacific Islands, as well as through a customer service center, and online and mobile banking. The Commercial Banking segment's product lines comprise corporate banking, commercial real estate loans, commercial lease financing, auto dealer financing, and deposit products. It offers commercial lending and deposit products to middle-market and large companies, and government entities; and commercial real estate mortgages to investors, developers, and builders. This segment also provides international banking and merchant services. The Investment Services and Private Banking segment offers private and international client banking, trust, investment management, and institutional investment advisory services for individuals and families, high-net-worth individuals, corporations, government entities, and foundations. This segment also provides brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products. The Treasury and Other segment offers corporate asset and liability management services, such as interest rate risk management and foreign exchange services. Bank of Hawaii Corporation was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

