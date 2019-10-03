Critical Review: Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) & CleanSpark (NYSE:CLSK)

Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) and CleanSpark (OTCMKTS:CLSK) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Atlantic Power alerts:

This table compares Atlantic Power and CleanSpark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlantic Power 9.74% -686.79% 2.67% CleanSpark N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Atlantic Power and CleanSpark, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlantic Power 0 2 0 0 2.00 CleanSpark 0 0 1 0 3.00

Atlantic Power currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.87%. CleanSpark has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 387.98%. Given CleanSpark’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CleanSpark is more favorable than Atlantic Power.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Atlantic Power and CleanSpark’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlantic Power $282.30 million 0.90 $36.80 million $0.16 14.44 CleanSpark N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Atlantic Power has higher revenue and earnings than CleanSpark.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.5% of Atlantic Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Atlantic Power shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Atlantic Power beats CleanSpark on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atlantic Power Company Profile

Atlantic Power Corp. is a power producer company, which engages in owning power generation assets. The firm operates through its segments: East U.S., West U.S., Canada and Un-Allocated Corporate. It projects sell electricity and steam to investment-grade utilities and creditworthy large customers under long term Power Purchase Agreements. The company was founded on June 18, 2004 and is headquartered in Dedham, MA.

CleanSpark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc. provides energy software and control technology in the United States. The company offers an integrated distributed energy management control platform that provides energy generation with storage devices, as well as controls facility loads to provide energy security in real time to commercial, industrial, mining, defense, campus, and residential users. It also provides turnkey microgrid implementation services, microgid design and engineering, project development consulting, and solar photovoltaic installation and consulting. In addition, the company offers mPulse software suite, a modular platform that enables fine-grained control of a Microgrid; and microgrid value stream optimizer that provides a robust distributed energy and microgrid system modeling solution. Further, it converts various materials, including municipal solid waste, municipal sewage sludge, food and cooking waste, petroleum sludge and oily wastes, animal manures, cellulosic and non-cellulosic biomass, energy crops, scrap tires, and coal into SynGas. The company's SynGas is used as clean, renewable, environmentally friendly, and warming fuel for power plants and motor vehicles; and as feedstock for the generation of di-methyl ether. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc. in November 2016. CleanSpark, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Bountiful, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.