Cryptonex Market Cap Reaches $14.07 Million (CNX)

Cryptonex (CURRENCY:CNX) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 3rd. During the last week, Cryptonex has traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. Cryptonex has a total market cap of $14.07 million and $2.79 million worth of Cryptonex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptonex coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00003088 BTC on exchanges including Cryptonex, HitBTC and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012318 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00190533 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.18 or 0.01016456 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000717 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00023753 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00089381 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Cryptonex Coin Profile

Cryptonex’s launch date was August 14th, 2017. Cryptonex’s total supply is 107,135,054 coins and its circulating supply is 55,686,329 coins. The official website for Cryptonex is cryptonex.org. Cryptonex’s official Twitter account is @Cryptonex_CNX and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cryptonex Coin Trading

Cryptonex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cryptonex and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptonex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

