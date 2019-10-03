Cryptopay (CPAY) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $901.00

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Cryptopay has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $901.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptopay token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0155 or 0.00000189 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. Over the last week, Cryptopay has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00038495 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00006411 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $434.74 or 0.05323529 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000436 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001057 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Cryptopay Profile

Cryptopay (CPAY) is a token. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2017. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,356,727 tokens. The official message board for Cryptopay is blog.cryptopay.me. The official website for Cryptopay is cryptopay.me. Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cryptopay

Cryptopay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptopay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptopay using one of the exchanges listed above.

