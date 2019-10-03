CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stake Trimmed by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 486,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,080 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned approximately 0.06% of CSX worth $37,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 1.1% during the second quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 12,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 2.2% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 6,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 20.9% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 868 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 4.4% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 5.1% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on CSX from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on CSX from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CSX to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.64.

NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $66.57. The company had a trading volume of 379,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,965,846. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.67 and its 200-day moving average is $73.50. The stock has a market cap of $55.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $58.47 and a 52 week high of $80.73.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.03). CSX had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

