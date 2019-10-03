CUB Energy (CVE:KUB) Trading Down 11.1%

Shares of CUB Energy Inc (CVE:KUB) dropped 11.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, approximately 368,062 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 295,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The stock has a market cap of $28.28 million and a P/E ratio of 10.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.07.

CUB Energy Company Profile (CVE:KUB)

Cub Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 9 licenses with approximately 142,000 net acres in Transcarpathian and Dnieper-Donets basins in Ukraine. Cub Energy Inc was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

