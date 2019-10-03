CWC Energy Services (CVE:CWC) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.16

CWC Energy Services Corp (CVE:CWC) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.16 and traded as low as $0.13. CWC Energy Services shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 10,000 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.19. The stock has a market cap of $61.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.16.

CWC Energy Services Company Profile (CVE:CWC)

CWC Energy Services Corp., an oilfield services company, provides contract drilling and well servicing services to oil and gas exploration and development companies in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling and Production Services. It offers oilfield services, including drilling rigs, service rigs, swabbing rigs, and coil tubing.

