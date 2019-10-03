D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 450,945 Shares of CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450,945 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.44% of CorePoint Lodging worth $3,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 30.7% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 2.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 82.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 139.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CPLG stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $9.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,023. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average is $11.76. CorePoint Lodging Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.63. The company has a market capitalization of $584.62 million, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.96.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.67). CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 28.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $219.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CorePoint Lodging Inc will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.01%. CorePoint Lodging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.83%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CPLG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About CorePoint Lodging

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, operates midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of March 21, 2019, it had a portfolio of 313 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. CorePoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, Texas.

