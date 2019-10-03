Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Daktronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

DAKT opened at $7.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.01 and its 200-day moving average is $6.88. The stock has a market cap of $331.96 million, a PE ratio of 184.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Daktronics has a twelve month low of $5.78 and a twelve month high of $9.14.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $180.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.92 million. Daktronics had a return on equity of 0.76% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Daktronics by 7.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 77,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in Daktronics by 17.6% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 241,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 36,074 shares in the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC raised its holdings in Daktronics by 76.0% during the second quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 23,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 10,061 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Daktronics by 31.0% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 38,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 9,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Daktronics by 58.2% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 35,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 13,171 shares in the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Daktronics Company Profile

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; LED ribbon board displays; mobile and modular display systems; freeform LED displays, which include architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

