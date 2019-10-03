Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Has $2.75 Million Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. cut its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 399.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,021,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416,438 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 42.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,496,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $385,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,914 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,902,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,464,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,724 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 16.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,443,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,130,000 after purchasing an additional 752,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 14.8% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,348,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,798,000 after buying an additional 562,238 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PEG. UBS Group raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. KeyCorp began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $59.40 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.08.

Shares of PEG traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,951,089. The stock has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.22 and a 1-year high of $62.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.66.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.26%.

In other news, Chairman Ralph Izzo sold 52,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $2,996,632.26. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 373,588 shares in the company, valued at $21,361,761.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $94,297.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 81,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,673,041.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,758 shares of company stock worth $3,433,642. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

