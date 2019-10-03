Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Lowers Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lessened its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 34.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NTRS. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 65.3% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,482,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $943,393,000 after buying an additional 4,139,159 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 27.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,452,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $492,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,787 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 274.9% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,392,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $797,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,909 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Northern Trust by 7,487.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 853,911 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $76,852,000 after acquiring an additional 842,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in Northern Trust by 83.2% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 974,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $87,683,000 after acquiring an additional 442,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS traded down $2.08 on Wednesday, reaching $87.80. 23,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 935,936. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.90. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $75.96 and a 52 week high of $107.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.07. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.60%.

NTRS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $97.00 target price (down previously from $107.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $110.00 target price on Northern Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group cut Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. BidaskClub raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $94.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.28.

In related news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total value of $98,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Biff Bowman sold 46,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total value of $4,288,193.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,411 shares of company stock worth $9,682,259 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

