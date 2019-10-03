Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Sells 2,009 Shares of Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. reduced its holdings in Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,009 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Regal Beloit by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 751,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,100,000 after buying an additional 403,640 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 1.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 624,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,055,000 after purchasing an additional 9,096 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 0.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 561,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 325.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 546,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,635,000 after purchasing an additional 417,857 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 530,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,313,000 after purchasing an additional 10,021 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RBC traded down $2.40 on Wednesday, reaching $69.16. 151,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,005. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Regal Beloit Corp has a 12 month low of $66.04 and a 12 month high of $87.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.23.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $873.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.84 million. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regal Beloit Corp will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RBC shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a $80.00 price objective on Regal Beloit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regal Beloit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Regal Beloit presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.80.

Regal Beloit Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

