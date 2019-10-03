Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Sells 2,163 Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. reduced its stake in AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB) by 4.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,907 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,163 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in AllianceBernstein by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 120,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 14,154 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in AllianceBernstein by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,324,574 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,366,000 after acquiring an additional 131,201 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in AllianceBernstein in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in AllianceBernstein by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 90,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 5,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in AllianceBernstein by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 18,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John C. Weisenseel sold 32,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total transaction of $968,928.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,828.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John C. Weisenseel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $296,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,282.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AB traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,646. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.53 and its 200-day moving average is $29.00. AllianceBernstein Holding LP has a 52-week low of $23.34 and a 52-week high of $31.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.22.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $714.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. AllianceBernstein’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AllianceBernstein Holding LP will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.50 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

