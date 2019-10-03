Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $301.53 Million

Equities analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) will report sales of $301.53 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $292.60 million to $326.48 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment posted sales of $282.14 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, December 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will report full-year sales of $1.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The business had revenue of $344.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.27 million.

PLAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.81.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,481. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1 year low of $37.21 and a 1 year high of $65.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently declared a 0.15000 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 11th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.48%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,097,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 75,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,755,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 114,135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,691,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 300,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,141,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 211,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,562,000 after buying an additional 61,800 shares during the last quarter.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrÃ©es and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

