DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $26.00 price objective on shares of DCP Midstream and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.70.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

DCP Midstream stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.03. The company had a trading volume of 113,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,511. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. DCP Midstream has a 52 week low of $23.46 and a 52 week high of $43.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.57 and a 200-day moving average of $29.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 2.13.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.17. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that DCP Midstream will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DCP Midstream news, Director Fred J. Fowler acquired 6,000 shares of DCP Midstream stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.72 per share, with a total value of $148,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,816. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCP. Barings LLC increased its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 205.6% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 45,540 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 30,640 shares during the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 167.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,936 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 28,729 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 25,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.