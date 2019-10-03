DE ENHANCED GLB/COM (NYSE:DEX) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

DE ENHANCED GLB/COM (NYSE:DEX) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of 0.091 per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th.

DE ENHANCED GLB/COM has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.6% annually over the last three years.

DE ENHANCED GLB/COM stock opened at $9.66 on Thursday. DE ENHANCED GLB/COM has a 12-month low of $8.08 and a 12-month high of $11.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.79.

About DE ENHANCED GLB/COM

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

