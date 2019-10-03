Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) Shares Down 5.2%

Dean Foods Co (NYSE:DF)’s stock price fell 5.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.05 and last traded at $1.10, 2,039,867 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 26% from the average session volume of 2,770,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DF. BMO Capital Markets set a $2.00 target price on shares of Dean Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dean Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $102.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.51.

Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Dean Foods had a negative return on equity of 41.64% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dean Foods Co will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eric Beringause acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.81 per share, with a total value of $81,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Dean Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Dean Foods by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 66,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 23,476 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of Dean Foods by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 178,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 24,279 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dean Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in shares of Dean Foods by 150.8% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 60,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 36,200 shares during the period. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dean Foods Company Profile (NYSE:DF)

Dean Foods Co engages in the manufacture, sale and direct-to-store distribution of fluid milk and other dairy & dairy case products. Its portfolio include the DairyPure and TruMoo brands, along with other regional dairy brands such as Alta Dena, Berkeley Farms, Country Fresh, Dean’s, Friendly’s, Garelick Farms, LAND O LAKES milk and cultured products, Lehigh Valley Dairy Farms, Mayfield, McArthur, Meadow Gold, Oak Farms, PET, T.G.

