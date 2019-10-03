Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DLPH. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Delphi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $19.00 price objective on Delphi Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Delphi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Delphi Technologies from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Cowen set a $26.00 price objective on Delphi Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Delphi Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.64.

DLPH traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.39. 34,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,737,337. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.18. Delphi Technologies has a 12 month low of $11.97 and a 12 month high of $31.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.04). Delphi Technologies had a return on equity of 59.52% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Delphi Technologies will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Delphi Technologies news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.56, for a total value of $250,768.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,335 shares in the company, valued at $10,598,082.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Allan J. Brazier sold 4,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $427,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,894,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of Delphi Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Delphi Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Delphi Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delphi Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Delphi Technologies by 32.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

