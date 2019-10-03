Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) & WIRECARD AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:WCAGY) Head to Head Analysis

Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) and WIRECARD AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:WCAGY) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Derwent London alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Derwent London and WIRECARD AG/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Derwent London 0 0 0 0 N/A WIRECARD AG/ADR 1 1 2 0 2.25

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of WIRECARD AG/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

WIRECARD AG/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Derwent London does not pay a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Derwent London has a beta of -0.11, meaning that its share price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WIRECARD AG/ADR has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Derwent London and WIRECARD AG/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Derwent London N/A N/A N/A WIRECARD AG/ADR 18.54% 21.66% 7.08%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Derwent London and WIRECARD AG/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Derwent London N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A WIRECARD AG/ADR $2.38 billion 8.00 $410.28 million N/A N/A

WIRECARD AG/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Derwent London.

Summary

WIRECARD AG/ADR beats Derwent London on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Derwent London

Derwent London plc owns 87 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £4.9 billion (including joint ventures) as at 31 December 2017, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling. We typically acquire central London properties off-market with low capital values and modest rents in improving locations, most of which are either in the West End or the Tech Belt. We capitalise on the unique qualities of each of our properties ? taking a fresh approach to the regeneration of every building with a focus on anticipating tenant requirements and an emphasis on design. Reflecting and supporting our long-term success, the business has a strong balance sheet with modest leverage, a robust income stream and flexible financing. Landmark schemes in our 5.5 million sq ft portfolio include White Collar Factory EC1, Angel Building EC1, The Buckley Building EC1, 1-2 Stephen Street W1, Horseferry House SW1 and Tea Building E1. In 2017 the Group won the Property Week Developer of the Year award and EG Offices Company of the Year and won further awards for RIBA, Civic Trust and BCO and was listed 12th in the Corporate Knights Global 100 of the world's most sustainable companies. In 2013 Derwent London launched a voluntary Community Fund and has to date supported 56 community projects in Fitzrovia and the Tech Belt. The Company is a public limited company, which is listed on the London Stock Exchange and incorporated and domiciled in the UK. The address of its registered office is 25 Savile Row, London, W1S 2ER.

About WIRECARD AG/ADR

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payments worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment offers products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes. The Acquiring & Issuing segment provides settlement services for credit card sales for online and terminal payments, as well as current accounts with prepaid cards and Girocard/Maestro debit cards; processes payment transactions in various currencies; and issues prepaid and debit cards to private and business customers. The Call Center & Communication Services segment offers value added services, aftersales services to customers, and mailing services. The company also provides payment processing solutions include Wirecard Payment Page, a payment page; credit card processing; direct debit; online banking payment; alternative payment; international payment processing; tokenization; point of sale terminals; and Wirecard Checkout Portal, a payment portal. In addition, it offers mobile payment solutions; risk management solutions, such as fraud prevention, credit worthiness checks, and individual solutions; integration and testing solutions, including enterprise integration, transaction testing, payment hub, customer self-select PIN, and secure mailer solutions; and communication services. The company serves the consumer goods, digital goods, and travel and mobility sectors. Wirecard AG was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Aschheim, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.