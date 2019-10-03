Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on DESP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $15.00 target price on shares of Despegar.com and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a $19.00 target price on shares of Despegar.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of Despegar.com stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.29. 3,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.09. Despegar.com has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $18.90. The company has a market cap of $782.91 million, a PE ratio of 41.78 and a beta of 1.40.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.23). Despegar.com had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $114.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Despegar.com will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Despegar.com by 119.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Despegar.com in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new position in Despegar.com in the first quarter valued at about $143,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in Despegar.com in the second quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in Despegar.com in the second quarter valued at about $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.77% of the company’s stock.

About Despegar.com

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

