DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Shares Bought by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 60,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. raised its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 81,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 312,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,231,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 138,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:DRH traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.96. 496,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,804,998. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.25. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52-week low of $8.69 and a 52-week high of $11.59.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $257.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.67 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.02%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.64.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

